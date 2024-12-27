As 2024 draws to a close, we are left to confront the sobering reality that the political landscape is littered with the same "idiots" and "losers" who have been in power for years, continuing to ruin our lives with their incompetence and corruption. Every year, Americans have the opportunity to choose representatives who supposedly reflect our interests, yet here we are, still saddled with many of the same figures from last year, and even from four years ago. Despite numerous chances to vote these failures out, the American electorate seems either too uninformed or too apathetic, re-electing the same individuals who have mismanaged everything from the economy to social issues.

The one notable shift was the re-election of Donald Trump, a return to a presidency that many argue initiated the current crises. Trump was supposed to be the solution to the "invasion" of illegal aliens, a problem that ballooned under Biden's tenure, whom critics label a traitor deserving of punishment for treason. However, Trump's first term was marked by inaction on this front, leading to a situation where, after what some claim was a stolen election in 2020, the country was left vulnerable to an influx of millions, with no effective countermeasures from elected officials at any level. These representatives, more concerned with their own interests and profits from cheap labor, have failed the American people, continuing into 2025 with the same old guard.

The year 2024 will be remembered for its continuity of failures across multiple fronts - from the so-called "fake pandemic" and the "Black Lives Matter Domestic Terror Attacks" to the "Illegal’s Invasion" and the cultural battleground termed "Woke Insanity," which included controversial gender mutilation surgeries. These issues have not just marred our way of life but have actively degraded our livelihoods. The same representatives who were in office during these crises have done nothing substantial to rectify them, leaving a legacy of neglect and mismanagement.

On the local level, mayors and governors, the supposed last line of defense for cities, have been equally disappointing. They've sat idly by, failing to protect their citizens or fulfill their duties, leading to increased crime, homelessness, and a general decline in urban living standards. This failure cascades from the national to the state, and down to the city level, where we see the same elected officials who have been part of the problem for years still in power, making the same terrible decisions.

The narrative of 2024 is one of frustration and a stark realization that the democratic process in America has been undermined by voter apathy or ignorance, allowing these officials to remain in power despite their track record. As we move into 2025, the same "losers" and "idiots" from past years, who have overseen this litany of crises, continue to hold sway over our government at all levels, seemingly immune to accountability or removal. This year has been a vivid reminder that without a significant change in voter behavior or perhaps a systemic overhaul, we are doomed to repeat the cycle of political incompetence and societal decay that has defined recent American history.

