Grooming Tips with ACDC Drummer Chris Slade (Featuring Greg Douglass on Guitar)
Michael Stephens' Ministry of Bending Reality
Behind the scenes with AC/DC drummer Chris Slade, guitarist Greg Douglass and the Bending Reality TV crew.
ABOUTThe Ministry of Bending Reality follows Business Developer, Activist, Author, Intuitive Consultant™, Historian and Name Reader™ Michael Stephens journey as he changes lives, reveals truth and explores the world.
Donate to The Ministry of Bending Reality and Michael StephensPAYPAL: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/BendingRealityTV
BITCOIN: 178EX8HwtEGdeHofiJiBKsJBUBMZWKvaMK
To explore with and join in, visit
https://bendingreality.is/
Guitar: Greg Douglass
Bass: Mario Cipollina