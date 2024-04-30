© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
HOUTHIS CRIPPLE MORE U.S. AND ISRAELI SHIPS - Yemen's Armed Forces Spokesman Saree announces victorious operations against genocide-linked ships in video above.
2 American destroyers in Red Sea, Israeli ship in Indian Ocean, successfully hit with barrage of drones.
Based armed group always watching as Israeli-linked Greek vessel Cyclades also attacked in support of Palestine, despite trying to sneak into Tel Aviv by claiming to be sailing through a different port (00:50).