Pure evil, never again? Hamas call Gaza genocide 'senseless', but is it a cold Nazi continuity plan?

At least 78 Palestinians killed across Gaza as Tel Aviv torpedoes ceasefire talks

Tuesday, 15 July 2025





https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2025/07/15/751235/Israeli-regime-bombardment-attacks-Gaza-Strip-ceasefire-talks-humanitarian-crisis-





Israeli regime forces have killed at least 78 Palestinians, including several aid seekers, in bombardment attacks across the Gaza Strip as the regime strives to derail ceasefire talks amid a deteriorating humanitarian crisis in the besieged territory.





Palestine's Safa news agency reported on Tuesday that five people were killed and an unspecified number of others injured as a result of the Israeli warplanes targeting a house in the vicinity of the al-Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza City.





The agency said the strikes by the Israeli warplanes targeting a building in the area of Zarqa in the neighborhood of al-Tuffah, northeast of Gaza City, also left individuals martyred or wounded.





The occupation army, as Safa reported, also blew up a number of homes of citizens east of the al-Zeitoun neighbourhood in southeastern Gaza.





The official Palestinian news agency WAFA said an Israeli attack near an aid distribution point in Rafah in southern Gaza killed at least five people who were seeking aid on Monday.





In Khan Yunis, in southern Gaza, an Israeli strike on a displacement camp also claimed the lives of at least nine people and wounded many others, according to WAFA. In central Gaza’s Bureij refugee camp, four people were killed when an Israeli airstrike hit a commercial centre.





Israeli forces also resumed stepping up attacks in northern Gaza and Gaza City.





The occupying regime pounded Deir el-Balah in central Gaza with “massive airstrikes in the vicinity of the Tuffah and Shujayea neighbourhoods, levelling residential buildings.”





The WAFA news agency said at least two dozen Palestinians were killed in Gaza City, and dozens more were wounded.





The Palestinian outlet said Israel’s intense bombing targeted a five-story house in the Zarqa neighbourhood, north of Gaza City, killing 14 civilians.





The agency added that first aid responders and civil defence crews could not reach the site of the bombing to retrieve the bodies from the rubble.





Israeli shelling also struck a house in the Tal al-Hawa neighbourhood, west of the city, claiming the lives of at least 10 civilians and injuring over 25 others, some in critical condition.





The casualties took place as delegations from the Palestinian resistance movement and the Tel Aviv regime began discussions in Qatar last Sunday to try to agree to a temporary halt to Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, which has been going on since October 7, 2023.





Israel’s refusal to withdraw its forces from the Gaza Strip has hampered indirect ceasefire negotiations between the two sides.





The attacks come as UN agencies continue to plead for more aid to be allowed into Gaza, where famine looms and a severe fuel shortage has brought the already battered healthcare sector to its knees.





Gaza’s water crisis has also intensified since Israel blocked nearly all fuel shipments into the territory on March 2. With no fuel, desalination plants, wastewater treatment facilities, and pumping stations have largely shut down.





Israel unilaterally ended the Gaza ceasefire agreement and resumed its aggression on the Strip on March 18, carrying out a wave of bloody airstrikes across the territory and killing hundreds of Palestinians.





Since March 18, at least 7,568 have been killed, and 27,036 others were wounded, according to medical sources. In the last 24 hours, the bodies of 120 slain Palestinians, including three retrieved from the rubble, and 557 casualties were admitted to Gaza hospitals.





Israel has waged a brutal onslaught on the Strip since October 2023, killing 58,386 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring 139,077 others.





Moreover, at least 10,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.





Press TV’s website can also be accessed at the following alternate addresses:





www.presstv.co.uk









8 hours ago

No matter what Zionist monsters





and their backers led by the US , UK,





France and Germany do , the fight





for the liberation of PALESTINE





will continue non - stop untill





PALESTINE attains INDEPENDENCE.





PALESTINIANS will never leave





the lands of their forefathers .





Every Zionists' crime is clearly





recorded .





Retaliation will be carried out





according to the recorded incidents





untill the statistics tally .





There will be no hiding place for





Zionist monsters .





58 000 Zionist monsters must





be neutralized by whatever means





possible .