Blaze Journalist Gives Update On Biden Regime Arresting Him For Filming On Jan 6th: More Journalists Will Be Arrested By The Biden DOJ
28 views • 03/09/2024
Blaze TV's Steve Baker joins Owen Shroyer to give an update on his legal proceedings.
Keywords
