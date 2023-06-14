Trump Jr.: My dad 'knows where the bodies are buried'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TRUMP JR. SPEAKS OUT: Son of the 45th President joins Carl Higbie with the latest on political fallout from his father's indictment and arraignment.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html