Otis Frank Boykin invented missiles; electrical resistors and the cardiac pacemaker. He had at least 26 patents.

Missiles are simply rockets 🚀 that have a guidance control system. Even though the Germans during WWII are said by some to have used missiles developed from their V-weapons program; these were not missiles because their projectiles which they attempted to guide by radio or gyroscope; lacked precision and accuracy and were uncontrollable for the most part. That's why they made a few of them. Thus they only had mere prototypes of a missile. Therefore they were still only using rockets. Otis Frank Boykin on the other hand is actually the inventer of missiles (i.e. guided rockets) because he actually created the electronic guidance control system in missiles.





Electrical Resistors prevent unsafe levels of electricity from flowing within a device and thereby damaging or weakening its components or causing malfunctioning or fires or explosions 💥. Electrical Resistors are an essential component to modern electronic devices.





A cardiac pacemaker is an implant that helps the heart maintain a healthy heart rate by the delivery of controlled electric shocks.



