ONTARIO HAD A MAJOR PERSONAL INFORMATION LEAK. MORE THAN 3 MILLION PEOPLE'S INFO STOLEN
KevinJJohnston
KevinJJohnstonCheckmark Icon
284 followers
86 views • 09/27/2023

The people who work for the Province of Ontario, absolutely incompetent, useless and that is me being kind. Medical records are supposed to be completely and totally secure yet more than 3 million medical records in the province of Ontario are now out in the open. That is correct identity theft of more than 3 million Ontarians has now taken place and there's positively nothing that can be done about it.

People in Canada just don't seem to understand that they are living in a place that is run by the most useless and pathetic individuals to ever exist and that in no way shape or form is the government going to protect them because the people who work for the government have no clue how to do anything except steal more tax dollars which Canadians let them do.

My strongest recommendation is to get the hell out of Ontario!

Www.kevinjjohnston.ca

#Toronto #Hamilton #Ontario #Ottawa #Kingston #Kitchener #Windsor #Province of Ontario #Canada #YYZ #medical records #medical #medicine #privacy stolen #hacker #India #Russia Ukraine ID identity theft


Keywords
privacygovernmentcanadaidentity theftontariomedical recordshackerstolen information
