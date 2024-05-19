Three reported Killed as DR CONGO Military AVERTS ATTEMPTED COUP

Three people have been reported killed in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s (DR Congo) capital following a shootout between armed men in military uniform and guards of a top politician, an incident the army described as an attempted coup. Two police officers and one of the attackers were among those killed in the shootout that started early on Sunday.

The armed men attacked the Kinshasa residence of Vital Kamerhe, a federal legislator and a candidate for speaker of the National Assembly of DR Congo, but were stopped by his guards, Kamerhe’s spokesman Michel Moto Muhima said on social media. A DR Congo military spokesman said in a televised address that the perpetrators of the failed takeover had been arrested. Al Jazeera’s Alain Uaykani joins us from Goma in the DRC to discuss the latest updates.

