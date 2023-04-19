© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BREITBART News | MTG Accuses Swalwell of 'a Sexual Relationship with a Chinese Spy,' Dems Fail to Strike from Record
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) accused Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) of having "a sexual relationship with a Chinese spy" during a hearing on Wednesday with President Joe Biden’s border chief, Alejandro Mayorkas. Democrat Rep. Daniel Goldman moved to have her words stricken from the record, but the move to do so was unsuccessful.
