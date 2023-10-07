James O'Keefe OMG | More Law Suits, End of Project Veritas, Tim Pool & Jake L

James O'Keefe OMG | JUST IN:

I received a cease and desist from Protect Democracy's lawyers. For the sake of full transparency, I'm sharing it with you.





The letter, dated Oct. 5 from Pittsburg firm Ogg, Murphy & Perkosky, is accusing me of further defamation -- because I'm quoting their lawsuit and quoting all these these lawyers arguing in white papers against their own legal strategy.





That upsets them. This all stems from a story I did in 2020 based off a news tip. You'll remember that Pennsylvania letter-carrier Richard Hopkins alerted us to possible voter fraud when he shared a tip that his boss, the postmaster in Erie, Pennsylvania, might be back-dating ballots.





If Protect Democracy is worried about the privacy of this postmaster, they are going to turn him into a household name with this lawsuit.





The letter goes on to accuse ME of defaming this federal employee -- a postmaster, who is demonstrably a public figure -- just because people are trolling. I am not responsible for what anyone else says on the internet.





At O'Keefe Media Group, we are committed to telling true stories, no matter who they upset. Like I've said before, I'm happy to take arrows from all sides. Threats like this won't stop me, they will only make me more vocal and dig deeper.





Personally, I am looking forward to entering the courtroom with these folks and defending the First Amendment from attack.





Why is this happening now?





Why is Trump mentioned 197 times.





They're doing this because I am teaching YOU how to dig, investigate, and report on corruption in your own communities. I am only one person, but with your support, this movement will spread like wildfire across the country. They don't just want to shut me up.





They want to shut YOU up too.





