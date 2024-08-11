What breakfast is best for gut health? Dr. Gundry's Top Picks

What's for Breakfast? Discover Dr. Gundry's Favorite Breakfast Foods! Before I dive into my top breakfast choices, there's something you need to know: Our ancient ancestors didn't crawl out of the cave asking, "What's for breakfast?" They often didn’t eat until lunch or dinner. But today, many of us are eating constantly for almost 16 hours a day.







From January to June, I typically limit my eating to a two-hour window during dinner. However, on some weekends, I indulge in breakfast in the afternoon. And when I do, I make sure it's healthy! In this episode, I'll share my favorite breakfast foods, from a nut that won't break your fast to a delicious and nutritious common breakfast food that I approve of. Stay tuned to learn how to break your fast the right way! Learn why intermittent fasting can help traditional diabetes treatments and how to incorporate nutrient-packed foods into your breakfast. From gut-friendly yogurts to keto-friendly avocado recipes, I share my expert tips to help you start your day right. Don't miss out on these delicious and nutritious breakfast ideas that promote longevity and well-being.



