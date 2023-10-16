First things first

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video is basically setting the foundation for the most alarming truth that was prophesied by Jesus and that has to do with "THE SIGN" of his coming and the end of the world.
Here's the link to the free offer in this video:-
https://thatawfulthing.info/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/The-NEW-Human-Race-by-Howard-Williams.pdf