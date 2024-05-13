© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Smoking guns of manipulated evidence surface in Trump trials amid massive Trump rally turnout in NJ
The wheels are coming off the lawfare prosecutions of Trump as evidence of more politically motivate manipulation of evidence surfaces | Could NJ flip for Trump in 2024? Over 100,000 turnout to NJ Trump event | Netanyahu begs Biden to protect him from ICC arrest warrant | Iranian lawmaker claims Iran has nukes | Jewish Columbia student speaks out on shocking free speech suppression at Columbia | Putin rearranges cabinet as rumors of preemptive strikes on NATO targets emerge | Ashley Biden admits diary is real | MIT eliminates DEI policies | Black Mirror robodog apocalypse episode coming true | AI's scary deception capabilities | Teen mental health is worse ever
