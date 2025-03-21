BrightLearn - Under an Ionized Sky From Chemtrails to Space Fence Lockdown by Elana Freeland

Elana Freeland's "Under an Ionized Sky: From Chemtrails to Space Fence Lockdown" explores the hidden use of advanced technologies by global elites to manipulate and control populations, focusing on geoengineering, weather manipulation, and directed energy weapons (DEWs). Freeland connects these technologies to significant events, such as the 9/11 attacks, where she argues DEWs caused the disintegration of the World Trade Center, citing evidence like molecular dissociation and unusual atmospheric phenomena. She also references other incidents, including the TWA Flight 800 crash in 1996, Senator Paul Wellstone's controversial plane crash in 2002, and the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster in 2003, suggesting DEWs were involved. Freeland highlights the military-industrial complex's role in weaponizing these technologies, often at the expense of public health and environmental stability, and warns of their broader implications, including electromagnetic frequency manipulation of human behavior. The book urges vigilance and awareness to resist these controlling forces, emphasizing the profound impact these technologies have on both the planet and humanity's future.





For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.