BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Third Temple
Peaceseeker
Peaceseeker
25 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
40 views • 10/24/2023

The entire world is eagerly awaiting the rebuilding of the temple in Jerusalem. The Bible predicts that it will happen... and it may not be far away. For some, this event will be a wonderful confirmation that God's chosen people are the Jews, and that his holy city is Jerusalem, over there in Israel. But for others, the third temple will be seen as a testimony to how far the human race has strayed from God, and it will also be the start of great suffering for many who claim to follow Jesus Christ. What do you think this Jewish temple represents? Watch this video, before you make up your mind.

Keywords
biblejerusalemtribulationtemplethird
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy