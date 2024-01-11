Create New Account
Hunter Biden at the Capitol Hill Hearing - John Zadrozny; Ecuador is Going to War with the Drug Cartels - Michael Yon; US Border Update - Julio Rosas | The Breanna Morello Show
** The Breanna Morello Show will be LIVE at 7pm ET **



Breanna Morello is a former Fox Corp, Newsmax, local news, MLB producer. She has also spent several years reporting on the issues that matter most. After Fox Corp threatened to put Breanna on unpaid leave for not getting the Covid jab, she left the corporate media world and made her way into independent journalism. Breanna's goal is simple. She aims to be a truth seeker and amplify her findings through her new podcast.



Breanna Morello

WEBSITE: www.breannamorello.com

RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/TheBreannaMorelloShow TWITTER: https://twitter.com/BreannaMorello

SUBSTACK: https://breannamorello.substack.com/



WATCH BREANNA’S WEEKLY SEGMENT ON FLYOVER CONSERVATIVES: https://flyover.live/media/series/m56x6p6/through-a-producer-s-eyes-with-breanna-morello



John Zadrozny

WEBSITE: www.aflegal.org



Julio Rosas

WEBSITE: www.mostlypeaceful.live



Michael Yon

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/Michael_Yon

WEBSITE: https://michaelyon.com/



