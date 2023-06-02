[Jun 2, 2023] "Till Your Balls Collapse" rapped by A.I. Eminem - A Parody with lyrics by me!

If you enjoyed this #parody and want to tip the bartender, please do! http://cash.app/jeranism for Cash App $jeranism or http://bmc.link/jeranism Another great parody this time sung by A.I. Eminem. Lyrics can be found below. Become a channel member to get some perks:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCS_FY5mR4g22L_E9t1D_ExQ/join

All my links including telegram:

http://linktr.ee/jeranism

Join Rokfin:

http://rokfin.com/jeranism





Lyrics "Till I Collapse"





chorus

Till the Dome comes off and the secrets out.

You can Scream and Shout but I won't shut my mouth

Till the globe Fades out. Am I high perhaps

I'm a rip the s*** and watch the balls collapse.

(x2)





verses

Till I Collapse I’m exposing these rats

And their plans. Sniffed so much deception they call me Toucan Scam

Follow your nose, it always knows, the first place you should go

You can find Flat Earth Dave, where?

Deep inside the rabbit hole.

Globers tangled in Knots they’re a bit handicap.

They're just jealous that we got the Flat Earth clock app.

Like a slap across the face. An immediate disgrace.

You blasphemed their religion by saying NASA fakes space.

Pure government corruption. In a wicked disguise

They stamp out rebellion and reward those that comply.

They manipulate the facts. Spreading lies through the media.

The Liberati of Snopes, Facebook and even Wikipedia

They lie like, a lot - and they’re not gonna stop

Is the earth spherical, or just another lie they be making up?

You aren't spinning or flying through space. Yo globers listen up

Can’t see 25 trillion miles away. You dumb f****!

----

The story is tragic write it down. Don't forget.

You'll never go to space kid, and there's no such thing as an orbit.

No Rover on Mars. No one is going to the Stars.

There's no exoplanets. No satellites. No matter how much you think there are.

When it comes to outer space Forget as much s*** as you can.

Your former beliefs are over. Call me the globe earth hitman

You call us Flerfs we don’t care, don’t care cause we’re winning.

I got a list, List of winners winning since the beginning.

It goes Dubay, Sargeant and Powerland in Sin City.

Stars are souls. God rules and I came to bat in the 2nd inning.

With a big bat, hate me. I understand your penis Envy

with these good looks and what looks good the hate is never ending.

But I don't give a f*** see, Cause nothing's bothering me.

Even though P brain and Oakley’s can’t stop crying about me.

Shadow banned, delisted with every strike that they give me

Banned by PayPal, Venmo, Amazon y’all disgust me!

--------

So since the very start I've been doing my part.

Hated by both sides yet. I age like fine art.

And it's absurd how both sides twist my every word.

I wouldn't dare expect the props I think I ever deserve.

But this earth ain’t curved. Like dark matter never observed.

They taught us all a lie and made sure some were well versed.

Oh globe heads, you think you're so smart. Now watch your bubble burst.

They can’t see they have a faith that is coerced

My thoughts are sporadic. Your beliefs are automatic.

BiManDan has tattoos on him of men, uhhhh addict.

But I don't want to go forth and back in debate battles

It’s clear to me you’re up globe creek without a paddle

So this is like a full flat smack I'm throwing at 'em

Say refraction or gravity again and Ima slap em.

Don’t give me that old line of why does earths shape even matter

It’ll change the world the day the globe lie is finally shattered.





For notifications when I post a video or go LIVE follow:

http://t.me/jeranismshow





Links to my old videos, new videos and ways to support the channel!

📼 New Videos: http://rokfin.com/jeranism

📼 Old Videos: http://odysee.com/@jeranism

💲upport Options are below! I very much appreciate the support.

💰Patreon: http://patreon.com/jeranism

💰Credit Card: http://buymeacoffee.com/jeranism

💰Cash App: $jeranism

📫Mail me stuff! jeranism PO Box 3044 Merced, CA 95344

▶WEBSITE: http://jeranism.com

✉EMAIL ME: [email protected]

Best Way To Reach Me: Telegram http://t.me/jeranism





➕PLEASE NOTE

I don't have time to look at all the comments so one of the filters or my mods may have got you. If so, sorry... try again!





Thanks for watching my videos! Please share them if you enjoy them! Peace!