RT News May 30, 2024 2PM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
1472 followers
107 views • 11 months ago

May 30, 2024


Courtesy of rt.com




Russian forces continue to advance on the battlefields in Ukraine. That's as NATO foreign ministers are set to meet in Prague, amid growing calls to allow Kiev to strike deep into Russian territory. Beijing is looking to co-operate with Arab nations to resolve hot spot issues, achieving long-term peace and stability, that's the message from Chinese President Xi Jinping as he pivots towards the Middle East. An eviction order from the Israeli government expels the UN relief agency from all Israeli-controlled land. It rehashes an accusation that UNRWA employees participated in the October 7 Hamas attack. Israeli MP Offer Kassif tells RT the government's actions are a sham.


Keywords
russiawarukrainert
