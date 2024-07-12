Brighteon Broadcast News, July 12, 2024 – Joe Biden’s brain VANISHES like Malaysian Airlines Flight MH370

- MH370 disappearance and AI-interpolated video. (0:00)

- Joe Biden's cognitive collapse. (4:33)

- Potential assass1nation of Joe Biden by Democrat deep state. (19:21)

- AI-powered video interpolation and its applications in video production. (30:10)

- MH370 disappearance with expert Ashton Forbes. (45:45)

- MH370 disappearance, focusing on radar coverage and government secrecy. (1:06:35)

- Satellite and drone technology, including capabilities and payloads. (1:13:54)

- Traversable wormholes and their differences from black holes. (1:22:20)

- Teleportation, quantum entanglement, and gravity waves. (1:24:23)

- Mysterious plane disappearance with connections to Einstein, Tesla, and quantum computers. (1:46:16)

- Teleportation of a plane and potential fatalities. (1:50:31)

- Leaked military videos and potential whistleblower. (2:02:44)

- Free energy technology, government secrecy, and the possibility of alien life. (2:12:00)

- Zero-point energy and its potential for free energy and space travel. (2:18:29)





