An Era of Spiritual Darkness The Great Controversy

An Era of Spiritual Darkness: After failing to crush the Christian Church through persecution the tactics of the enemy changed to infiltration, endeavoring to weaken the church from within. The effects of the compromise from this time period are still being felt today, playing their part in the battle between good and evil.
