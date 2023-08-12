BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
An Era of Spiritual Darkness The Great Controversy
PatchSDA
PatchSDA
48 views • 08/12/2023

An Era of Spiritual Darkness: After failing to crush the Christian Church through persecution the tactics of the enemy changed to infiltration, endeavoring to weaken the church from within. The effects of the compromise from this time period are still being felt today, playing their part in the battle between good and evil. #lineage thegreatcontroversy #Lineage #LineageJourney #KnowYourHistory #KnowYourMission #KnowYourOrigins www.lineagejourney.com Support Lineage Journey: ➡︎ Paypal: http://bit.ly/2V4jp8r ➡︎ Patreon: http://bit.ly/lineagejourney Lineage T Shirts: http://bit.ly/2GSKP8w Follow us on: ➡︎ Youtube: http://bit.ly/2UKFGDi ➡︎ Facebook: http://bit.ly/2PARzL3 ➡︎ Instagram: http://bit.ly/2VCEje8 ➡︎ Twitter: http://bit.ly/2WfeOfZ

healthgodheavenlovejesuschristianlifechurchbabylonnwobeastmarkdeviljudgementrevelationantichristsabbathisreal666lamb144000eternalsicknessdanielarmegedeon
