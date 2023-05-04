BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Like the Soviet Union and Nazi Germany, the ultimate goal of the CCP is to dominate the world
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
10 views • 05/04/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2fzxqt4afe

5/1/2023 Jeffrey Lord, former associate political director of President Reagan: Like the Soviet Union and Nazi Germany, the ultimate goal of the CCPis to dominate the world. The CCP’s secret police stations in America, the farmland it purchased near US military bases and its balloons flew over the US airspace are all of ill intention. Americans need to be much stronger in standing up against the CCP!#PresidentReagan #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


5/1/2023 里根总统的副政治主任杰弗里·洛德：就像前苏联和纳粹德国一样，中共的最终目的是称霸世界。中共在美国的秘密警察站、在美军基地旁购买的农田以及放到美国领空的气球都是居心不良的。美国必需更强硬地站起来应对中共！

#里根总统 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平

http://www.nfscofficial.com @NFSCSpeaks


bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579
