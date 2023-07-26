BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🧠💔 Unveiling The Hidden Link: Health Conditions & Brain! 💡🤯
The Good Question Podcast
The Good Question Podcast
43 views • 07/26/2023

🧠💔 Unveiling the Hidden Link Between Health Conditions and Future Brain Problems with Dr. Marc Milstein an internationally recognized speaker and expert in brain health!

Did you know that certain health conditions might impact your brain health in the long run? 🤔

🎧 https://bit.ly/3O8jZL8

From blood pressure to heart health and diabetes, these factors may play a crucial role in memory loss and brain-related issues that could take decades to develop! 😱💔

🩺 Blood Pressure: Keep an eye on it! High blood pressure in your thirties could affect your brain health in your seventies 🧘♀️💓

💓 Heart Health Matters: Memory loss often has a connection with heart issues.❤️

🍬 Tackling Diabetes: Did you know 50% of the population has pre-diabetes or diabetes? It's a significant risk factor for memory loss, Alzheimer's, or dementia. Early detection is key! 🚀🔍

Let's take charge of our brain health today by understanding the roots of potential issues and making positive lifestyle changes. Knowledge is power! 💪🌱

Keywords
brain healthheart healthmemory loss
