Silent War Ep. 6296: POISON ALERT: Disasters Across USA - Right Now! @ Oh, Fl, Az, SC, Tx, and Mi.

In this episode...

World Government Summit Panel Discusses the ‘Shock’ Needed for the New World Order Transformation.





DANGEROUS New Pattern Emerging: Multiple Chemical Disasters Across America Poisoning Conservatives Right Now, Including Ohio, Florida, Arizona, South Carolina, Tx, and Michigan.





https://twitter.com/i/status/1625662849962983426





Video Shows Norfolk Southern Train with Axle(s) on Fire Miles Before Derailment.





Evidence Suggests at Least 40 Minutes Before Derailment.





Is East Palestine Safe?





On CNN, EPA Administrator Michael Regan:

"This is a FRESH SITE.....As conditions on the ground BECOME SAFE... we can put our scientists and engineers, NOT IN HARMS WAY..."





Attorney Representing East Palestine Residents Urges Locals DO NOT Take Initial Payment from Norfolk Southern.





CDC Director Walensky Says Child Masking Policy “Doesn’t Really Change with Time” – After She Is Confronted with New Study That Proves Masking is Worthless in Preventing Spread of COVID.





In 53 Illinois Schools, Not a Single Student Can Do Math at Grade Level

Klaus Schwab on AI, Chatbots and Digital Identities: “Who Masters Those Technologies – In Some Way Will be the Master of the World”.





New memos unmask secret deal between US, Britain to hide COVID vaccine adverse events.





GET WOKE GO BROKE: Disney Slashing Up To 7,000 Jobs.





Teen girls are being forced to have sex at ‘highest level we’ve ever seen’.





