© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THERE IS A WAR FOR YOUR MIND. CHOOSE SIDES. ✅
FULL SHOW
https://kick.com/rickylangley/videos/65069650-6c2c-49da-b3f0-9e2671e5d278
----------
Kachelman: Democrat Reaction to Historic LA Fires Is Just as Saul Alinsky Ordered
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/01/kachelman-democrat-reaction-historic-la-fires-is-just/