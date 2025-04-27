Zowe Smith Interview - COVID Surveillance, Palantir & The Transition To Total Information Awareness

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Joining me today is Zowe Smith, here to discuss her recent series (Part 1 & 2) around medical surveillance during the COVID-19 illusion, and its transition into full blown Technocracy and the biosecurity state. We discuss how this agenda was justified under the guise of fighting pathogens, and now the same agenda is being justified using the threat of illegal immigration. All of this leads to the creation of the government's long-sought agenda of Total Information Awareness, today known as Palantir.
Further Info:Welcome to the Palantir World Order
https://tlavagabond.substack.com/p/welcome-to-the-palantir-world-order
Source Links Can Be Found Here:
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/zowe-smith-interview-4-19-25
