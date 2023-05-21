BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

HERO Doc was intentionally poisoned with 200x the dose final testimony
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
Follow
38
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
8114 views • 05/21/2023

https://t.me/RealWorldNewsChannel/26036

The Final Testimony of Dr. Rashid Buttar (1 min 28 sec) RIP. Here he is days ago saying he was intentionally poisoned with “200 times the dose” right after his CNN interview.
RIP. Please Listen and Share.
###
https://www.bitchute.com/video/stwHps1dkpxO/
Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson
We are pleased to be joined by Dr. Rashid Buttar who will talk about the Coronavirus Agenda: the real story behind the origin of Covid-19. He will also talk about how governments are using this agenda to roll back our civil liberties and who is behind it.
Dr. Buttar is trained in General Surgery and Emergency Medicine and served as Brigade Surgeon while serving in the U.S. Army.
Centers for Advanced Medicine: www.centersforadvancedmedicine.com

Mirrored - bootcamp

Keywords
cnnrashid buttarlaura lynn
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy