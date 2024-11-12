⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (12 November 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kharkov region, units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted losses on formations of the 22nd Mechanised Brigade, 57th Motorised Infantry Brigade of the AFU, 103rd and 113th territorial defence brigades near Bochkovo, Udy, Izbitskoye, and Kazachaya Lopan (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 60 troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, and two motor vehicles.

▫️Units of the Zapad Group of Forces improved the tactical situation and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the 42nd, 60th, 63rd, 115th mechanised brigades, and 3rd Assault Brigade of the AFU near Nadiya (Lugansk People's Republic), Kupyansk, Ostrovskoye (Kharkov region), Krasny Liman, Yampolovka, and Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

Three counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the 14th Mechanised Brigade of the AFU and 1st National Guard Brigade were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 470 troops, five motor vehicles, one UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howitzer, one U.S.-made 155-mm M198 howitzer, two U.S.-made 105-mm M119 guns, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer. One Anklav-N electronic warfare station and four field ammunition depots were destroyed.

▫️Units of the Yug Group of Forces improved the tactical situation along the front line and inflicted losses on formations of the 24th, 30th mechanised brigades, 46th Airmobile Brigade, 79th Air Assault Brigade of the AFU, and 124th Territorial Defence Brigade near Slavyansk, Nikolayevka, Predtechino, Dachnoye, and Kurakhovo (Donetsk People's Republic).

Five counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the 33rd, 54th mechanised brigades, 77th and 81st airmobile brigades of the AFU were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 765 troops, one armoured personnel carrier, one motor vehicle, and two 122-mm D-30 howitzers. Two electronic warfare stations and two field ammunition depots were destroyed.

▫️Units of the Tsentr Group of Forces continued advancing to the depth of the enemy's defences and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the 100th Mechanised Brigade, 142nd Infantry Brigade, 68th Jaeger Brigade of the AFU, and 116th Territorial Defence Brigade near Dzerzhinsk, Voznesenka, Dyleyevka, and Ukrainka (Donetsk People's Republic).

Eleven counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the 23rd, 42nd, 154th, 117th mechanised brigades, 152nd Jaeger Brigade of the AFU, 35th Marine Brigade, and Lyut Assault Brigade of the National Police of Ukraine were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 470 troops, one German-made Leopard tank, three motor vehicles, one U.S.-made MaxxPro armoured fighting vehicle, one Kozak armoured fighting vehicle, seven motor vehicles, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and two 122-mm D-30 howitzers.

▫️Units of the Vostok Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of the 33rd Mechanised Brigade, 128th Mountain Assault Brigade of the AFU, 37th Marine Brigade, and 128th Territorial Defence Brigade near Temirovka (Zaporozhye region), Sukhiye Yaly, Zelenoye Pole, and Rovnopol (Donetsk People's Republic).

Four counter-attack of the 123rd Territorial Defence Brigade were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 150 troops, one tank, six motor vehicles, and one 152-mm D-20 gun.

▫️Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the 110th Mechanised Brigade of the AFU, 103rd and 126th territorial defence brigades near Novodanilovka (Zaporozhye region), Olgovka, and Nikolskoye (Kherson region).



The AFU losses amounted to up 70 troops and four motor vehicles.

One field ammunition depot was destroyed.

▫️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces delivered strikes at infrastructure of military airfields, power objects ensuring operation of the Ukrainian defence industry, as well as engaged manpower clusters and military hardware in 142 areas.



▫️Air defence units shot down six U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles and 71 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

▫️In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 648 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 35,622 unmanned aerial vehicles, 585 anti-aircraft missile systems, 19,176 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,487 MLRS combat vehicles, 17,723 field artillery guns and mortars, and 28,182 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.