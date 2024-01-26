Create New Account
The Epstein Client List Is What Is Needed To Bring Justice
Sons of Liberty
Published a month ago

In this episode, we'll take a look at the recent document dump in the ongoing Epstein saga. While there were a few new things, it's basically a rehash of what has been released before. What is needed is a full client list of Epstein and then start making arrests, bring charges and swift justice to follow.

pedophiliaisraelpedophilejeffrey epsteinghislaine maxwellpedo islandclient listmosaad

