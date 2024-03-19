The Great American Eclipse of 2017 and 2024 What Does It Mean? April 8, 2024

Robert Breaker





Mar 18, 2024





Missionary Evangelist Robert Breaker talks about the Great American Eclipse of August 21, 2017 and April 8, 2024, and shows how the first went through 7 towns named "Salem" (which means PEACE), while the other goes through several towns named "Nineveh," and how this reminds us of the prophet Jonah, and Jesus' speaking about the "sign of Jonah."





NOTE: Many are telling me that May 18-19 is Pentecost of 2024. What are the odds! How strange these eclipses all seem to tie into Jewish Feasts! Coincidence? I don't think so!!!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=669AflRwxa0