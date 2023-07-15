BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Holy Spirit Is Your Friend
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
20 views • 07/15/2023

What do you know about the Holy Spirit? Many Christians know He is part of God but don't know a whole lot about Him and cannot answer basic questions like who He is, where He comes from and what He does? To learn more about the Holy Spirit, we are going to begin in the Old Testament and then move forward to when Jesus was conceived and see the role that He played in these events.

It was Jesus who told us about the relationship between Himself, God the Father and the Holy Spirit. The Holy Spirit will be your comforter, show you things to come, guide you into all truth, and empower and manifest supernatural gifts in your life, but most importantly, you will recognize He is your best friend!

Sermon Outline:  https://eaec.org/sermons/2010/RLJ-1259.pdf

RLJ-1259 -- OCTOBER 10, 2010

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

Keywords
holy spiritjesusguidesupernaturalcomforter
