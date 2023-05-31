After several births, she developed granulomatous enteritis it threatens her life all the time

Pitiful Animal





May 30, 2023





Centuria was not yet 2 years old, she was rescued on June 2nd.

Given her condition, local doctors suggested putting her to sleep forever.

But I thought it was too early for her to die

Centuria really hadn't had time to live properly.

I needed to get her to the city because the longer she was here, the less chance she had

At that time, Centuria was eating very poorly, stools were bloody and did not form.

And sometimes she refused to go to the bathroom





Centuria's condition was stable, she had regained her appetite.

An ultrasound showed that she had granulomatous enterocolitis.

Every day, Centuria received an infusion.

This was the only life-sustaining therapy for her at the time.

The fill of the infusion tube was sometimes adjusted depending on the blood test.

Analysis was performed several times a day.

The hard part was that she still had bloody diarrhea

But there was no medicine that could stop it

Every time she fainted on the hospital bed it was scary

But we had nothing left to lose.

That was why we would try everything to help her.





Centuria had a wonderful over-contact, kind and caring in every way.

That was why she was discharged home

I was a little worried if I could handle it.

Would she get worse or how would she take the medicine?

But I had a strong belief that everything would be fine.

Centuria was very smart

Having just returned home, she acted like she used to live here.

She ran around sniffing and playing with a toy.

Centuria ate and swallowed the pill in a second.





Despite facing many dangerous diseases

But Centuria was strong enough to defeat them.

She was the most resilient girl I had ever seen.

At that time, she was enjoying the most peaceful moments in her life.

