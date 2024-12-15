⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (15 December 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kharkov direction, units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted losses on armed formations of one motorised infantry brigade of the AFU, one territorial defence brigade, and one border detachment of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine near Liptsy, Volchansk, Prilipka, and Zolochev (Kharkov reg). One counter-attack launched by an AFU assault detachment was repelled.

AFU losses to more than 70 troops, two motor vehicles, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer. One ammo depot was wiped out.

▫️Units of the Zapad Group of Forces improved the tactical situation and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of two mechanised brigades, one assault brigade of the AFU, two territorial defence brigades, and one national guard brigade near Kutkovka, Dvurechnaya, Zagryzovo, Lozovaya, Borovaya, Kovsharovka, Kupyansk, Glushkovka (Kharkov reg, and Serebryansky forestry. Two counter-attacks launched by AFU units were repelled.

▫️AFU losses to more than 550 troops, one infantry fighting vehicle, two armoured personnel carriers, nine motor vehicles, one Italian-made Iveco armoured fighting vehicle, two Italian-made 105-mm Melara guns, one 155-mm Bogdana self-propelled artillery system, one 152-mm Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, three 122-mm D-30 howitzers, and one UK-made 105-mm L119 gun. One ammo depot and one Anklav electronic warfare station were destroyed.

▫️As a result of decisive actions, units of the Yug GOFs liberated Vesely Gay (DPR).

Losses were inflicted on formations of two mech'd brigades, two airmobile brigades of the AFU, and one territorial defence brigade near Seversk, Zvanovka, Dachnoye, and Kurakhovo (DPR). Two counter-attacks launched by the enemy's assault detachments were repelled.

AFU losses up to 400 troops, one tank, two armoured fighting vehicles, six motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, and one UK-made 105-mm L119 gun.

▫️As a result of active offensive operations, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces liberated Pushkino (DPR).

Losses were inflicted on manpower and hardware of two mechanised brigades, one motorised infantry brigade, one jaeger brigade of the AFU, one marine brigade, and one assault brigade of the National Police of Ukraine near Dzerzhinsk, Andreyevka, and Shevchenko (DPR).

Ten counter-attacks launched by the AFU armed formations were repelled.

AFU losses more than 280 troops, two tanks, 3 pickup trucks, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, two U.S.-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, and one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 gun.

▫️Vostok GOFs continued advancing to the depth of the enemy's defences and inflicted losses on formations of one mechanised brigade of the AFU and one territorial defence brigade near Temirovka (Zaporozhye region), Vremevka, and Zelenoye Pole (DPR). Four counter-attacks launched by the enemy's assault detachments were repelled.



AFU losses up to 155 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, five motor vehicles, one French-made 155-mm CAESAR sp'd artill syst, and one 80-mm Partisan MLRS launcher.



▫️Units of the Dnepr GOFs inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of one mountain assault brigade, one heavy mech'd brigade of the AFU, and one national guard brigade near Novoandreyevka, Malaya Tokmachka, and Novopavlovka (Zaporozhye reg).



AFU losses to more than 70 troops, four motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, and one 152-mm D-20 gun. One ammunition depot and one electronic warfare station were destroyed.



▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces eliminated one battle command vehicle, one U.S.-made AN/MPQ-65 radar station, four U.S.-made Patriot SAM launchers, as well as struck infrastructure of military airfields and engaged manpower and military hardware of the enemy in 146 areas.



▫️Air defence units shot down one MiG-29 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force, eight U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles, and 116 fixed-wing UAVs.



▫️In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 650 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 37,809 unmanned aerial vehicles, 590 anti-aircraft missile systems, 19,797 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,501 MLRS combat vehicles, 19,644 field artillery guns and mortars, and 29,235 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.



