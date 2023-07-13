Beauty queen killed by VAXX poison injections

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mrs South India Runner-Up Shivaani Sen Dar Died From Epileptic Attack
"Got my 1st vaccine jab yday… been down with fever, body ache, headache, chills since last night.
After taking Paracetamol, I feel a little better.
Only way to bring normalcy back again, is to get vaccinated asap!
Did you get vaccinated yet? How was your experience? Any fever? Body aches?
PS : This picture is a throwback… I didn’t get a picture clicked getting vaccinated."
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/F0vmzexWcAEny0U?format=jpg&name=large
https://twitter.com/David83823494/status/1678689060661895170
https://t.me/covidbc/12131
https://newsmeterDOTin/entertainment/mrs-south-india-runner-up-shivaani-sen-dar-dies-epileptic-attack-714811
Mirrored - bootcamp