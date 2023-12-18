GALACTIC MESSAGES FOR WORLD PEACE, FAMOUS JAPANESE FILM DIRECTOR!

Hello Friends! On this Out of this World Radio show, I say prayers for world peace, and give important messages from the Galactic Alliance and the Pleadians on world peace, and how we must stop the fighting in Gaza and the Middle East. The negatives are trying to lead all of us into war, but we must use love as a powerful force to stop this madness and create world peace. This is followed by an interview with Tetsu Shiratori, a famous Japanese spiritual film director. I hope you can all listen! (Sorry about the audio at the end, but there are English subtitles on the 3 minute interviews at the end so you can understand.) Merry Christmas! With lots of love and light, For a planet that's happy and bright! Ted, OTW Radio, www.outofthisworld1150.com www.outofthisworldreadings.com (Picture: Colton Duke, Upsplash)

