Cardinal Burke's Homily on Our Lady of Guadalupe

The following comes from Cardinal Raymond Burke's homily on the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, December 12, 2023:





“Many today violently rebel against God Who reveals Himself to us through reason and, most fully and perfectly, through the Catholic faith.





The rebellion has beguiled even members of Christ’s Mystical Body, leading them to abandon Christ and His Way, leading them to apostasy.





What are we to do?





What is the Church to do?





Some, even among Bishops, would tell us that the Church has to change her doctrine, her Sacred Worship, and her discipline, in order to accommodate the culture.





They talk about a necessary paradigm shift or an ill-defined synodal way which declares that all are welcome in the Church without making clear the conversion to Christ which is necessary to be a member of His Mystical Body.





They forget that the king in the Parable of the Wedding Feast, who had welcomed all, “the good and the bad, ” to the marriage feast for his son, when he saw “a man who had no wedding garment, ” had the man cast out from the banquet.





Our Lord concludes the Parable of the Wedding Feast with the admonition: “Many are called, but few are chosen.”





Yes, Our Lord wants all of us to share in the banquet of divine grace, but we cannot do so unless our hearts, one with the Immaculate Heart of Mary, rest in His Most Sacred Heart, unless we allow ourselves to be clothed with Him in our daily life.





The way of the Church in today’s crisis is the same as it has always been. The teaching of the Deposit of Faith and of all the riches of the Catholic Faith, daily prayer and worship of God “in spirit and in truth,” and a good and holy daily life.





Before the great challenge of our time, Pope Saint John Paul II cautioned us that we will not save ourselves and our world by discovering “some magic formula” or by “inventing a new programme.”





In unmistakable terms, he declared: "No, we shall not be saved by a formula but by a Person, and the assurance which he gives us: I am with you."





He reminded us that the program by which we are to address effectively the great spiritual challenges of our time is, in the end, Jesus Christ alive for us in the Church.





He explained:





"The programme already exists: it is the plan found in the Gospel and in the living Tradition, it is the same as ever.





Ultimately, it has its center in Christ himself, who is to be known, loved and imitated, so that in him we may live the life of the Trinity, and with him transform history until its fulfillment in the heavenly Jerusalem.





This is a program which does not change with shifts of times and cultures, even though it takes account of time and culture for the sake of true dialogue and effective communication."





In short, the program leading to freedom and happiness is, for each of us, holiness of life, in accord with our state in life and the particular gifts with which God has endowed us.”





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wIc-tx4MJ2c