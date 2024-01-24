2023-1-24 RR - God is Creator - lucifer is the architect









God is creator.

Lucifer is the architect.

They who worship lucifer are called the illuminati, agents of the black pope, the society of jesus the sUngod (zeus/apollo).

Lucifer is bragging in this scene, saying, "we will destroy Tzion.". Tzion are God's people (the real one's, not they who say they are.)

Everything you are seeing in this scene, is what is really happening in the spiritual. Mankind, with his eyes can't perceive, and with ears can't hear. Just like lucifer is saying to you in this scene, "if we dress up lucifer-land and offer you the illusion of choice, 99% of you will never come to the understanding of this. You will vote for your next molech, serve mammon, and be entertained by pleasures and sin.". Finally, the time will come, and so will the judgment. God has always allowed team lucifer to be His threshing instrument. It's how God judges the nations. It's our turn....the white christian who forgot God, and did not keep His covenant, and taught jesus the sUngod, instead of proving, coming out, entering in, and keeping His commandments. It really is bizarre that we find ourselves in this place, as they are poisoning everything, defiling everything, and murdering everyone, and now, war, war, war. And the people cry for a savior, and they have one already planned for you. And then, that will be that. And they scream it at the people through their own movies. So, the people eat popcorn and sit back and laugh about it, and pay team lucifer to bring about their end.

Meanwhile, God is still here, a still small voice, saying, "Come out of her MY people! MY covenant is not old, I will write it into your heart! believe in MY son! not their sUn! quit with the idolatry and stop going along with all the things that the world does! their holy days to their gods, their everything! Remember MY commandments, and do them, for they are life! I judge the nations accordingly! It is the plumbline stretched out over all the earth! Can you hear ME? It is your leaders that lead you astray! As david said, "I was almost in all evil in the midst of the congregation!". But he heard God! and he departed! and it was for his life! The same for us. The matrix is not just the illusion of this place, but it is also the birthing canal. We must be born out of the matrix into the kingdom of God. There is no other way out. You can't buy it, you can't earn it, you can't dress it up and play church and think to have it. There is no other way. Only one way. And HE tells us...very few will find it....because.......we have to love God, hate ourselves, and be willing to part with the matrix.......and that involves all the suffering and shame that no man desires. And, if we didn't have a promise that we believed in, then no man would even do it. But, that one, neo, neo, you are the one, Tzion...this is what this is referring to. And team lucifer, he hates this, and he doesn't want you to even have choice........even though they have the 99%..........they still don't even want that 1% to make it out. Do you see what they are saying to you?!

I hope so. First the spiritual ark, then the physical. The beast has risen out of the sea! he is on a murderous rage! stand in the holy place.

