White House weighing options to respond to Supreme Court presidential immunity ruling

The White House and Democrats are weighing options to respond to the Supreme Court's presidential immunity ruling. Former Investigative Counsel for the House January 6th Committee Marcus Childress and NBC News' Sahil Kapur join Ryan Nobles to discuss.
