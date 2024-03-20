Kingdom Roundtable #46 - God Given Right To Bear Arms - Christianity And Guns

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Today we are going to talk about the reasoning behind the Second Amendment. How this applies today, and why Christians and all people need to understand this important God Given Right to defend our families and country.
Connect more, get on my email list, check out my book and more @ https://kingdombusinesslifestyle.com