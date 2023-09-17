These murderers want to rule us! Top-Whistleblowers speak out! (by Ivo Sasek) | www.kla.tv/26951

Vaccinated and unvaccinated people will agree 100% after watching this overview by Kla.TV founder Ivo Sasek: This type of humans must not rule over us! First, they forced us to use gene injections - a forbidden experiment on peoples! They strictly censored every expert dissenting voice! They forced us to take pandemic measures that had no scientific basis. They legally protected themselves against any liability and then generated trillions of profits from Covid19. Now they are burdening us with their legal costs, which they need in the fight against their vaccination victims. They mercilessly abandon their vaccination victims. But the same kind of people are also harming us with their geoengineering and 5G technologies. Find out here what creepy things their mRNA injections combined with 5G and geoengineering are doing to your brain! Inform, save lives!





