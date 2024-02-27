If You Are Red or Blue You Really Do Not Get The Gist of Things

by Crrow777 | Episode 120, Published August 09, 2018

When we watch the Matrix or the Truman Show we are likely seeing the idea of the fictitious world we have all be trained to accept as real. In the modern age the human mind is quite capable of understanding the difference. This was not so in decades past, so head out into the real world and recognize it.



Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.

