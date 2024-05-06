P.1 Big John Flint has the CHAMPAGNE CORKS POPPING at BIG PHARMA as he spruiks COVID, RSV, and FLU JABS to WESTERN AUSTRALIANS MVI_0584-5merged

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
This journalist’s blindness, if not outright corruption, in his reporting on health matters, knows few bounds. In the April 28th 2024 edition of The Sunday Times, Western Australia, John Flint has an article on page 9 titled ‘A COVID-flu double dose’, where his typical non-questioning of the official advice to take injections against infections is on display. It may as well be copy and pasted straight from Big Pharma’s advertising material for their products. DISCLAIMER: ANY NEGATIVE ASSESSMENTS I MAKE OF INDIVIDUALS AND/OR ORGANISATIONS, AND ANY CLAIMS OR SUGGESTIONS, IN THIS VIDEO ARE MY OPINIONS ONLY, AND I MAY BE COMPLETELY MISTAKEN. NOTHING HERE IS MEDICAL ADVICE: IT IS EDUCATIONAL. DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH, TAKE YOUR OWN RESPONSIBILITY.