How are Spirits Transferred / Cleanse Ourselves from all Filthiness of Flesh and Spirit 05/29/2023

Sunday Message: Cleanse Ourselves from all Filthiness of Flesh and Spirit
Sunday Teacher: Pastor Stan Johnson
Sunday School Message: How are Spirits Transferred
Sunday Teacher: Pastor Lou Young
For more information about the Spirit of Prophecy Church please go to:
http://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com/
For Tithes and Offerings please visit:
https://donorbox.org/spirit-of-prophecy-church