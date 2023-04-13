Trump's Indictment Moves Patriots to His Defense | Transgender Power Problem is Our Fault | Dr. Mark Sherwood, Rory McShane

D.A. Alvin Bragg and his grand jury arraigned and indicted Trump on April 4, 2023. The details of the charges were unsealed late on Monday and even liberal commentators referred to the case as thin.

Yet, it's not about charging and convicting Donald Trump, is it? Perhaps it could play a small part because he would faced an insurmountably unfair trial in New York. The odds are most certainly weighed against him.

In fact, with our broken and collapsed justice system who could face a fair trial? As soon as anyone is arrested they are damned on social media. The circus show of back bench, arm chair executioners always muddies the waters of innocent until proven guilty. The leftist hatred for Trump adds more to this kind of behavior.

The glaring fact is this serves two backdoor purposes. Firstly, they want to ensure that President Trump can never be elected on an opposing ticket. Secondly, this is meant to further the precedence that political opponents to the treasonous usurpation of the United States constitution can be taken out by the mere charges and convictions in the judicial system.

No longer is it a fair game of gathering your agenda and running for an office of representing those who agree with the agenda. Every American citizen faces the control of future regimes without the ability to dethrone them.

The only way to defeat this is to work at your local levels. This system must be recovered, if even possible anymore, at the ground level. The United States has to be rebuilt. We don't live under the same constitution anymore. Anybody that denies this simply isn't paying attention. We allowed this. Now, we have the task of recovering what is left and rebuilding.

Have we reached the point of no return, however? Has the average American become indifferent, unable to sacrifice with work to fight for what they claim is their rights?

It appears that only one side has the strong, well built machine and it is not the side of liberty and freedom. It's their liberties that succeed over yours.

Your machine must be built now.





