RT News June 28, 2024 2PM GMT

June 28, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
The highly anticipated debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden turns into a name-calling spat, with both candidates hurling insults at each other. Amid mainstream media speculation that Democrats may be looking for ways to put forward another candidate to replace Joe Biden. Iranians head to polling stations as the nation votes for a new president after the untimely death of Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash last month.