Bases News Sayed Mahmoud Noah

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Announcing a new Egyptian speaker from the Bases project.
Sayed is a former inspector of Antiquities in Egypt, former head of Archaeological Documentation Department in Luxor.
He has seen clear secrets, misnamed as "errors" in Egyptian art and sculpture. A clear message that explains how the solar disc turned. But the earth had!
Sayed is due to speak at a future BASES2023, and plans to present his works in public speaking engagements