Quo Vadis





Jan 17, 2024





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for January 16, 2024.





Please like, comment and subscribe to assist me in sharing these messages with a wider audience.





Thank you!





Here is Our Lady's Message to Pedro for January 16:





Dear children, you are walking towards a future in which the truth will be present in few places.





Wolves are being fed and will attack in the future.





They will find open doors and hurt those who love and defend the truth.





Pray.





Only through the power of prayer can ye bear the weight of the trials to come.





Welcome the Gospel of My Jesus and embrace ye the true teachings of His Church.





Do not forget ye: In the hands, the Holy Rosary and Sacred Scripture; In the heart, the love of truth.





Courage!





Nothing is lost.





Whoever trusts in the Lord will never experience the weight of defeat.





Onward along the path I have shown you.





At this moment, I make an extraordinary shower of graces fall from Heaven upon you.





Rejoice, for your names are already inscribed in Heaven.





Be faithful to Jesus.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Our Lady, Queen of Peace, gave a similar message to Pedro Regis on January 6, 2024:





Dear children, be attentive so as not to be deceived.





Lambs will become wolves and many will be led into the quagmire of false doctrines.





I am your Sorrowful Mother and I suffer because of what happens to you. Bend your knees in prayer.





Seek strength in the words of my Jesus and in the Eucharist.





Stay with the truth as it has always been and avoid the innovations that are spreading everywhere to please the world.





Do not forget: you are in the world, but you belong to the Lord.





Onward in defense of the truth!





This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed me to gather you here once more.





I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Be at peace.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W1XwM38gpb4