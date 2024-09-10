Max explains how Bibi, Biden & Blinken got Israel's Hostages Killed

Max Blumenthal (The Grayzone) explains how Bibi, Biden and Blinken got Israel's hostages killed. (clip of 'Judging Freedom' show on YT)

Adding a must read article:

Israeli forces accused of killing their own citizens under the 'Hannibal Directive' during October 7 chaos

