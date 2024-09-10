Max explains how Bibi, Biden & Blinken got Israel's Hostages Killed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Max Blumenthal (The Grayzone) explains how Bibi, Biden and Blinken got Israel's hostages killed. (clip of 'Judging Freedom' show on YT)
Adding a must read article:
Israeli forces accused of killing their own citizens under the 'Hannibal Directive' during October 7 chaos
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2024-09-07/israel-hannibal-directive-kidnap-hamas-gaza-hostages-idf/104224430