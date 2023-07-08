BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

JP Update - US Military working with Nordic ETs in Time Travel research on Space Arks
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
156 views • 07/08/2023

Michael Salla


July 6, 2023


On June 23, 2023, JP, who currently serves with the US Army, was taken to an undisclosed location with five military personnel from different nations who were all multilingual. They met at the location with Nordic-looking extraterrestrials who worked with scientists to develop time travel technology. In the main room where the multinational team went, there were four time travel devices shaped like hemisphere tunnels with event horizons that would transport one to 2090, 2050, 1940, or 1550. JP said that the multinational team was interviewed about whether they would volunteer to travel to any of the time periods to conduct research on space arks. They were told that they would spend up to 10 years at the location and then be returned shortly after their departure, thereby not unduly disrupting their everyday family life.


For a Book about JP's Missions visit: https://exopolitics.org/us-army-insider-missions/


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ra6GpjHLjS0

Keywords
militaryaliensusunited statestime travelextraterrestrialsetsnordicexopoliticsjpspace arksmichael salla10 year service
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy