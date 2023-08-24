Ashamed of His Words

November 26th, 2017

Pastor Dean Odle preaches on the backlash of mentioning the Bible truths about eternal damnation in hell and how Jesus is the ONLY way to heaven and forgiveness at the FE conference. Of course, the message "offended" some of the wicked who have already rejected the Bible and Jesus as Savior and Lord, but the attacks are also coming from "Christians." Some Christians have even joined in agreement with the wicked to attack Pastor Dean and the clear gospel message given at the conference. Nevertheless, the Bible is clear and judgment and eternal damnation is a foundational doctrine of Christ and the Bible. And it is the love of Christ Jesus to warn the wicked of the consequences for continuing in sin and harsh words against the Lord God Almighty.